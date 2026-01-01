NoteDiscovery is a lightweight, self-hosted note-taking and knowledge base application that stores all content as plain markdown files on disk — no database, no external services, no vendor lock-in. The editor supports live preview, LaTeX math, Mermaid diagrams, syntax-highlighted code blocks, and auto-save. An interactive graph view visualizes connections between notes via wikilinks, and a backlinks panel shows which notes reference the current one — the linked-thinking workflow that makes tools like Obsidian popular, available entirely on your own server.

A built-in MCP (Model Context Protocol) server lets AI assistants like Claude and Cursor query and update your notes directly, making NoteDiscovery one of the few self-hosted note apps with native AI agent integration out of the box.