Pulsarr bridges Plex watchlists with Sonarr and Radarr, turning every "Add to Watchlist" tap inside the Plex app into an automated download request â€” no second front-end, no separate logins, and no per-user invites. It watches Plex in real time for Plex Pass users and falls back to staggered polling for everyone else, then routes each title to the right Sonarr or Radarr instance based on rules you define.

Self-hosting Pulsarr on your own VPS keeps watchlist data, user permissions, and arr API keys under your control. Approval workflows, per-user quotas, Discord notifications, and Plex label sync run continuously without depending on a home server staying online.