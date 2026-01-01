jfa-go is a self-hosted user management companion for Jellyfin (with secondary Emby support) that replaces manual account creation with shareable invite links. Each invite can apply a Jellyfin profile that controls library access, transcoding limits, and other server settings, while options for usage caps, expiry dates, password rules, and CAPTCHA give administrators tight control over who signs up and how.

Self-hosting jfa-go alongside Jellyfin removes the friction of onboarding family, friends, or paid supporters, adds password-reset flows that work with Jellyfin''s native "Forgot Password" feature, and connects user notifications to Discord, Telegram, Matrix, and email without giving any data to third-party services.