Deploy jfa-go with one-click installation.
Invite-based user management for Jellyfin with profiles, password resets, and multi-channel notifications.
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What you can build with jfa-go
jfa-go is a self-hosted user management companion for Jellyfin (with secondary Emby support) that replaces manual account creation with shareable invite links. Each invite can apply a Jellyfin profile that controls library access, transcoding limits, and other server settings, while options for usage caps, expiry dates, password rules, and CAPTCHA give administrators tight control over who signs up and how.
Self-hosting jfa-go alongside Jellyfin removes the friction of onboarding family, friends, or paid supporters, adds password-reset flows that work with Jellyfin''s native "Forgot Password" feature, and connects user notifications to Discord, Telegram, Matrix, and email without giving any data to third-party services.
Key features of jfa-go
Invitation-based signup
Generate shareable invite links with usage limits, expiry dates, and individual Jellyfin profiles for each link, so that each guest automatically gets the correct access.
Self-service password reset
Jellyfin के "पासवर्ड भूल गए" फ़्लो से जुड़ें या एक "मेरा खाता" पेज उपलब्ध कराएं ताकि उपयोगकर्ता किसी एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर से संपर्क किए बिना अपनी क्रेडेंशियल रीसेट कर सकें।
Multi-channel notifications
Contact users over Discord, Telegram, Matrix, or email for expiry warnings, announcements, and account events using Markdown templates.
Bulk user management
View all Jellyfin accounts in one dashboard and enable, disable, delete, or re-profile users in bulk instead of one at a time.
Account expiry rules
Attach time-limited expiry to invites so trial or paid memberships automatically disable or delete after a fixed period.
Ombi and Jellyseerr sync
Keep usernames, passwords, and contact details synchronized between jfa-go, Ombi, and Jellyseerr so requests stay tied to the right account.
Why run jfa-go on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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