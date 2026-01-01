Deploy Steel Browser with one-click installation.
Open-source browser API that gives AI agents full control of a real Chrome instance for web automation and data extraction.
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What you can build with Steel Browser
Steel Browser एक ओपन-सोर्स ब्राउज़र सैंडबॉक्स है जिसे AI एजेंट्स और ऑटोमेशन वर्कफ़्लो के लिए बनाया गया है। यह एक प्रबंधित क्रोम इंस्टेंस को REST और WebSocket API के पीछे लपेटता है, जो पूर्ण क्रोम DevTools प्रोटोकॉल को उजागर करता है ताकि एजेंट्स Puppeteer या Selenium बॉयलरप्लेट को संभाले बिना पेज नेविगेट कर सकें, फ़ॉर्म भर सकें, स्क्रीनशॉट कैप्चर कर सकें और संरचित डेटा निकाल सकें।
Steel को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से हर ब्राउज़िंग सेशन, कुकी स्टोर और स्क्रैप्ड पेलोड आपके अपने इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर रहता है, न कि किसी थर्ड-पार्टी ब्राउज़र क्लाउड पर। आप प्रति-सेशन मूल्य निर्धारण से बचते हैं, प्रॉक्सी और एंटी-डिटेक्शन सेटिंग्स पर नियंत्रण बनाए रखते हैं, और किसी भी AI एजेंट फ्रेमवर्क — LangChain, CrewAI, OpenAI Agents SDK, या कस्टम कोड — को उसी बैकएंड से कनेक्ट कर सकते हैं।
Key features of Steel Browser
Session Management
Create, pause, resume, and destroy isolated browser sessions through a single REST API, with cookies and local storage preserved across calls.
Full CDP Access
Connect directly to the Chrome DevTools Protocol over WebSocket for fine-grained control with Puppeteer, Playwright, or any CDP-compatible client.
Page to Markdown and PDF
Built-in endpoints convert any rendered page into clean Markdown, PDF, or screenshots, ready to feed into LLM context windows or document pipelines.
Live Session Debugger
Visual dashboard streams every session in real time so you can watch what an agent sees, replay actions, and diagnose failures without re-running jobs.
Framework-Independent SDKs
Official Python and Node SDKs plug into LangChain, CrewAI, OpenAI Agents, and custom stacks — swap from cloud browser providers without rewriting agent logic.
Why run Steel Browser on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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