Raneto is a lightweight, open-source knowledge base, built on Node.js, that converts a folder of Markdown files into a clean, searchable documentation site. There is no database to manage â€” the content resides as plain .md files in a directory you control, making versioning, backups, and authoring with your preferred editor quite straightforward. The included web editor facilitates in-browser editing for non-technical users, while developers can directly author using their preferred Markdown tool and let Git manage the history.

Self-hosting Raneto on a VPS provides you with a private knowledge base that you fully own, ensuring no vendor lock-in, no per-seat fees, and content that exists as portable files instead of a proprietary database.