Deploy Deluge in one click installation.
Lightweight BitTorrent client with a web interface, plugin support, and seamless media automation integration.
Choose a VPS plan for Deluge
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Deluge
Deluge is a feature-rich, lightweight BitTorrent client built on the libtorrent library, offering all essential torrent management capabilities through a clean browser-based interface. It supports protocol encryption, DHT, peer exchange, proxy routing, speed controls, and a plugin ecosystem — making it a reliable choice for both casual downloading and advanced media automation setups.
Deploying Deluge on a VPS provides dedicated bandwidth for continuous seeding and downloading without consuming your home internet connection or data caps. The always-on environment maintains healthy ratios on private trackers, integrates smoothly with automation tools like Sonarr and Radarr, and keeps your torrent activity isolated on dedicated infrastructure with a static IP address.
Key features of Deluge
Browser-Based Interface
Manage all torrents from any device through a responsive web UI without installing a desktop client or maintaining direct server access.
Media Automation Integration
Integrates natively with Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for automated content downloading, renaming, and library organization.
Protocol Encryption
Encrypts BitTorrent traffic to reduce ISP throttling and improve privacy for all torrent activity on the server.
Plugin System
Extend functionality with plugins for labels, scheduling, RSS feeds, web seeds, and remote client management.
Granular Speed Controls
Set global and per-torrent upload/download limits with scheduling support to manage bandwidth usage throughout the day.
Why run Deluge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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