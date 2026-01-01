Deploy GlitchTip in one click installation.
Open-source error tracking and performance monitoring platform fully compatible with Sentry SDKs â€” a lightweight self-hosted alternative.
Choose a VPS plan for GlitchTip
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GlitchTip
GlitchTip is an open-source error tracking and performance monitoring platform that drops in as a direct replacement for Sentry. Every official Sentry SDK â€” for JavaScript, Python, PHP, Ruby, Go, Java, .NET, mobile, and more â€” works unchanged, just by pointing it at your GlitchTip DSN. The platform captures unhandled exceptions, breadcrumb context, source maps, and release tracking with the same workflow and UI patterns developers already know from Sentry.
Self-hosting GlitchTip on your VPS provides you with all the error-tracking workflow you'd get from Sentry SaaS â€” but at a mere fraction of the resource footprint and with no per-event quota. The single-container all-in-one mode handles ingestion, web UI, and background processing without separate worker services.
Key features of GlitchTip
Sentry-compatible API
Drop-in replacement for Sentry â€” every official Sentry SDK works unchanged by pointing it at your GlitchTip DSN, no code rewrite required.
Error capture and grouping
Smart grouping of similar exceptions by stack trace fingerprint effectively cuts through duplicate noise, presenting each unique issue just once, along with its complete event history.
Source maps and releases
Upload JavaScript source maps for production builds and tag releases so stack traces resolve to original source lines and regression tracking works out of the box.
Performance and uptime
Optional transaction performance monitoring and uptime checks complement error tracking with response-time profiles and external health probes.
Issue notifications
Slack, Discord, Microsoft Teams, generic webhook, and email alerts are triggered on first occurrence, regression, and threshold breach for each project.
Team and project scoping
Organize errors by project and team with per-user role permissions, so that frontend, backend, and mobile groups only see their respective exception streams.
Why run GlitchTip on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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