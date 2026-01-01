Deploy Audiobookshelf in one click installation.
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user support, offline mobile apps, and automatic metadata fetching.
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What you can build with Audiobookshelf
Audiobookshelf ek comprehensive self-hosted media server hai jo khaas taur par audiobooks, podcasts, aur e-books ke liye banaya gaya hai. Yeh kisi bhi browser se access kiye jaane wale Progressive Web App ke saath-saath native iOS aur Android apps bhi provide karta hai, jismein offline listening support bhi shamil hai. Yeh platform sabhi audio formats ko on-the-fly stream karta hai, metadata aur cover art automatically fetch karta hai, aur har user ke liye sabhi devices par individual playback progress ko sync rakhta hai.
Self-hosting aapko apni media library ka poora control deta hai — koi subscription fees nahi, koi file size limits nahi, aur koi vendor lock-in nahi. Podcast auto-downloading, RSS feed generation, chapter management, aur audio file merging tools Audiobookshelf ko commercial audiobook platforms ka ek complete replacement banate hain, jabki aapki listening habits aur kharida hua content poori tarah se private rehta hai.
Key features of Audiobookshelf
Multi-user progress sync
Each user maintains independent playback progress that syncs across browser and mobile devices, making it ideal for family or household sharing.
Offline mobile apps
Native iOS and Android apps let users download content for listening without an internet connection, making it perfect for commutes and travel.
Automatic metadata fetching
Cover art and metadata are automatically fetched from Audible, Google Books, iTunes, and other sources, ensuring your library looks polished without any manual effort.
Podcast management
Subscribe to podcasts, auto-download new episodes, and generate private RSS feeds so you can listen in any podcast player you already use.
Chapter tools
Edit and look up chapter data via the Audnexus API, then embed updated metadata directly into audio files for accurate chapter navigation.
Why run Audiobookshelf on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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