Countly is an open-source, privacy-first analytics and engagement platform relied upon by thousands of teams for tracking product performance and user behaviour across mobile, web, desktop, and IoT applications. Its plugin-based architecture allows you to enable only what you require — from session tracking and crash reporting to push notifications and remote configuration — without unnecessarily expanding your deployment.

Self-hosting Countly ensures you have complete ownership of your analytics data, with no third-party data sharing, no sampling limits, and no per-event pricing. Deploy it on your own VPS to keep sensitive user behaviour data entirely within your infrastructure and fulfil GDPR and privacy compliance requirements.