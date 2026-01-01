Deploy Dawarich in one click installation.
Self-hosted alternative to Google Timeline for tracking and visualising your complete location history on an interactive map.
Choose a VPS plan for Dawarich
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dawarich
Dawarich Google Timeline ka ek self-hosted vikalp hai jo aapki location history ko aapke apne control mein rakhta hai. Google Maps Timeline exports, OwnTracks, Strava, Immich, GPX files, aur anya sources se data import karke, aapne jahan-jahan bhi visit kiya hai, uska ek rich, searchable record bana sakte hain.
Yeh platform aapki movements ko interactive maps ke roop mein dikhata hai jisme heatmaps, route lines, aur fog-of-war overlays hote hain. Built-in statistics aapko visit kiye gaye deshon, explore kiye gaye shaharon, aur total travel kiye gaye distance ko dikhate hain, jabki trip tools aapko photos aur notes ke saath apni journeys ko annotate karne dete hain. Individual privacy controls ke saath family location sharing ise household use ke liye upyukt banata hai. Self-hosting sensitive location data ko Google aur anya third parties se door, aapke apne infrastructure par puri tarah se surakshit rakhta hai.
Key features of Dawarich
Multi-source import
Bring in location data from Google Maps Timeline, OwnTracks, Strava, Immich, GPX files, and more to build a complete historical record.
Interactive map views
Explore your history as heatmaps, route lines, and fog-of-war overlays on a fully interactive map with customizable layers.
Travel statistics
See how many countries and cities you have visited, how far you have travelled, and track how many days you have spent in each country.
Photo integration
Connect Immich or Photoprism to overlay geotagged photos on the map and associate memories with specific trips and locations.
Family location sharing
Share your location with family members while keeping individual privacy controls so each person decides what they expose.
Why run Dawarich on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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