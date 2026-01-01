Deploy Sonarr in one click installation.
Automated TV show collection manager that monitors, downloads, renames, and organizes episodes from Usenet and torrents.
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What you can build with Sonarr
Sonarr is a comprehensive TV show collection manager and personal video recorder for Usenet and BitTorrent users. It monitors RSS feeds for new episode releases, automatically downloads them through your preferred download client, and organises the resulting files with consistent naming â€” all without any manual intervention. As a core member of the arr suite, Sonarr integrates seamlessly with Radarr, Prowlarr, and media servers like Plex and Jellyfin.
Deploying Sonarr on your VPS means it runs 24/7, catching new releases the moment they appear even when your home computer is switched off. Persistent storage protects your library configurations and quality profiles, while the REST API enables integration with request management tools to build a fully automated home media ecosystem.
Key features of Sonarr
Automated Episode Monitoring
Tracks upcoming episodes via RSS feeds and downloads them automatically the moment new releases become available.
Quality Profile Management
Define preferred resolutions, codecs, and file sizes per series, and let Sonarr upgrade to better releases automatically when they appear.
Download Client Integration
Connects to qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, SABnzbd, NZBGet, and more â€” supporting both torrent and Usenet workflows from one interface.
Media Server Sync
Triggers automatic library updates in Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and Kodi after each download, keeping your media server current without manual refreshes.
Season Pack Handling
Intelligently processes season pack downloads by extracting individual episodes and matching them to monitored series entries.
Why run Sonarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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