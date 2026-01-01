Deploy Plone in one click installation.
Secure, open-source content management system trusted by governments, universities, and enterprises for over two decades.
Choose a VPS plan for Plone
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Plone
Plone is a mature, enterprise-grade open-source CMS built on a solid Python foundation. It powers thousands of sites across government agencies, universities, NGOs, and global corporations, with a track record of over 20 years without a single reported remote-code-execution vulnerability. Plone 6 ships the Classic UI â€” a full-featured editorial environment with granular role-based access control, multilingual content, versioning, and a rich add-on ecosystem exceeding 300 packages.
Self-hosting Plone on your VPS gives you complete ownership of your content and user data, no per-seat licensing, and the flexibility to extend the platform through Python add-ons and a REST API that powers headless and hybrid publishing workflows.
Key features of Plone
Enterprise-Grade Security
Plone has a 20-year security record and a dedicated security team â€” making it the CMS of choice for government and healthcare organizations that cannot afford breaches.
Granular Access Control
Define roles and permissions at any level of the content tree, so editors, reviewers, and readers each see and modify only what they are authorized to access.
Full Content Versioning
Every content change is tracked and reversible â€” compare versions, restore previous states, and maintain a complete audit trail without extra plugins.
Multilingual Support
Manage content in multiple languages with built-in translation workflows, language-aware navigation, and per-language publishing controls.
REST API
The plone.restapi layer exposes all content and configuration as JSON endpoints, enabling headless publishing, mobile apps, and third-party integrations.
Extensible Add-On Ecosystem
Over 300 community add-ons cover e-commerce, LDAP authentication, advanced search, and custom workflows â€” all installable without forking the core.
Why run Plone on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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