Deploy Jellyfin in one click installation.
Free and open-source media server for streaming your personal movie, TV, and music library to any device.
Choose a VPS plan for Jellyfin
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Jellyfin
Jellyfin is the leading free and open-source media server â€” a community-driven alternative to Plex and Emby with no premium tiers, no tracking, and no vendor lock-in. It streams your personal media collection to phones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and dedicated apps on Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV with automatic metadata fetching and hardware-accelerated transcoding.
Self-hosting Jellyfin on a VPS gives you 24/7 access to your media library from anywhere in the world, with dedicated bandwidth for simultaneous streams and no dependence on your home internet connection. Your media, watch history, and user preferences remain entirely under your control with no subscription fees ever.
Key features of Jellyfin
Hardware Transcoding
Intel Quick Sync, NVIDIA NVENC, and VA-API acceleration enable smooth real-time transcoding for devices that cannot play the source format natively.
Live TV and DVR
Connect network tuners like HDHomeRun or M3U sources to watch and record live broadcasts directly through the Jellyfin interface.
Multi-Platform Apps
Native apps for Android, iOS, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and Apple TV let any household device access the media library without a browser.
Multi-User Permissions
Create separate accounts for family members with individual libraries, parental controls, and content rating filters per user.
SyncPlay Sessions
Watch the same content simultaneously with your remote friends or family, with synchronized playback and a shared queue.
Why run Jellyfin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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