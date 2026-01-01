OpenRemote is a 100% open-source IoT platform that lets you ingest data from any device, model real-world assets, automate behaviour with rules, and ship custom front-ends — all from a single self-hosted stack. It supports protocols such as MQTT, HTTP/REST, KNX, Velbus, Modbus, and Zigbee out of the box, plus a manager API for custom integrations.

Self-hosting OpenRemote on your VPS keeps telemetry, automation logic, and end-user data on infrastructure you control, with no per-device fees and no vendor lock-in. This template bundles the manager, Keycloak identity, PostgreSQL, and an HAProxy edge with automatic Let's Encrypt certificates so the stack is ready to receive devices over HTTPS and MQTT/TLS as soon as it boots.