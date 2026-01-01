Kibana is the official web UI for Elasticsearch â€” a polished platform for exploring data, building interactive dashboards, running search queries, and operating an Elastic Stack deployment. Originally created in 2013 and now maintained by Elastic NV, Kibana is the standard visualization layer for any application built on Elasticsearch, from log analytics and observability to e-commerce search and security analytics.

Self-hosting Kibana on your VPS provides data and platform teams with a complete Elastic Stack visualization environment without the per-document SaaS fees typically associated with Elastic Cloud. This template includes a single-node Elasticsearch along with Kibana, so the stack is ready to ingest data and build dashboards right after deployment.