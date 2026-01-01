Pulse is an open-source, real-time monitoring dashboard that offers a single, unified view of your Proxmox VE clusters, Proxmox Backup Server instances, Docker hosts, and Kubernetes workloads. It continuously polls each connected node and streams CPU, memory, storage, and network metrics to a fast web interface, enabling you to identify any strain on a virtual machine, container, or backup datastore the moment it occurs, rather than after an outage.

Since Pulse is self-hosted, all credentials and metrics remain on infrastructure you control, with no third-party telemetry and no per-node licensing. Running it on your own VPS ensures the dashboard remains accessible even when a monitored host is facing issues, and configurable threshold alerts notify you via email, webhooks, or chat before minor problems escalate into downtime.