Tolgee is an open-source localization and translation management platform that enables development teams to manage all their app translation keys in one place. Its key highlight is in-context editing â€” translators can modify strings directly within the running application without needing to touch code files.

Self-hosting Tolgee on a VPS ensures all translation data remains under your control and does away with per-string or per-seat fees, which are typically seen in SaaS alternatives. SDKs for React, Angular, Vue, and other frameworks integrate seamlessly with the platform, and a REST API facilitates CI/CD pipeline automation.