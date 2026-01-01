LimeSurvey is a prominent open-source survey platform that empowers researchers, businesses, and institutions to create professional online questionnaires. It offers support for over 80 languages, sophisticated branching logic, participant management, and extensive data export options, including formats like SPSS and Excel.

With its wide range of question types, customizable themes, and plugin architecture, LimeSurvey delivers enterprise-level survey capabilities without any subscription fees. This template comes with MariaDB for dependable data storage, Redis for swift session management, and Traefik HTTPS routing to ensure secure survey submissions.