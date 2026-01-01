Jitsu is an open-source customer data platform built for engineers as a self-hosted alternative to Segment. It captures product and website events through native SDKs, processes them with serverless JavaScript functions, and forwards the results to data warehouses, marketing tools, and custom HTTP endpoints with sub-second latency.

Self-hosting Jitsu on your VPS keeps every event payload, customer identifier, and pipeline configuration on your own infrastructure â€” no per-event pricing, no MTU limits, and no vendor lock-in. This deployment bundles Jitsu's full event pipeline (console, ingest, rotor, and bulker) together with PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, MongoDB, and Redpanda, giving you a production-ready CDP in a single Compose stack.