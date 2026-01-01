Cross-seed is an open-source automation tool designed to assist torrent users in finding and adding cross-seeds â€” torrents that exist on multiple private trackers but share identical files. By comparing your existing downloads against indexers such as Prowlarr or Jackett, it identifies matching releases and automatically adds them to your torrent client, allowing you to seed on additional trackers without having to re-download any data.

Running Cross-seed on a VPS ensures continuous 24/7 operation, scanning for new cross-seed opportunities as and when they arise. It integrates with popular torrent clients, including qBittorrent, Deluge, and rTorrent, and supports data-based matching that functions even when release names differ across trackers.