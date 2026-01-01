Deploy Cross-seed in one click installation.
Automated cross-seeding tool that finds matching torrents across private trackers to maximize your seeding ratio.
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What you can build with Cross-seed
Cross-seed is an open-source automation tool designed to assist torrent users in finding and adding cross-seeds â€” torrents that exist on multiple private trackers but share identical files. By comparing your existing downloads against indexers such as Prowlarr or Jackett, it identifies matching releases and automatically adds them to your torrent client, allowing you to seed on additional trackers without having to re-download any data.
Running Cross-seed on a VPS ensures continuous 24/7 operation, scanning for new cross-seed opportunities as and when they arise. It integrates with popular torrent clients, including qBittorrent, Deluge, and rTorrent, and supports data-based matching that functions even when release names differ across trackers.
Key features of Cross-seed
Automatic Cross-seeding
Scans your existing downloads and finds matching torrents on other trackers so you can seed more without downloading anything extra.
Multi-Tracker Support
Connects to Prowlarr or Jackett to search across dozens of private and public trackers simultaneously from a single configuration.
Torrent Client Integration
Works natively with qBittorrent, Deluge, Transmission, and rTorrent to inject cross-seed torrents directly into your client.
Data-Based Matching
Matches torrents based on file content and size instead of just names, thereby identifying cross-seeds even when release titles vary across trackers.
Daemon Mode
Runs as a persistent background service that monitors for new downloads and automatically finds cross-seeding opportunities in real time.
Why run Cross-seed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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