HFS (HTTP File Server) is a lightweight, self-hosted file sharing server that transforms your VPS into a fully functional file sharing hub accessible from any browser. It provides a clean, responsive web interface for browsing, downloading, and uploading files without needing any client software installation.

With in-built user accounts, per-folder access control, bandwidth throttling, and a virtual file system, HFS provides you with complete control over who can access which files. Self-hosting on your own VPS means unlimited storage and bandwidth with no monthly per-user fees.