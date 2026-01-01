Deploy OpenPanel in one click installation.
Privacy-first open-source product analytics with event tracking, user funnels, session replay, and real-time dashboards.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenPanel
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenPanel
OpenPanel एक सेल्फ-होस्टेड एनालिटिक्स प्लेटफॉर्म है जो उन प्रोडक्ट टीमों के लिए बनाया गया है जो SaaS प्राइसिंग या थर्ड-पार्टी डेटा एक्सपोजर के बिना Mixpanel-जैसी गहन जानकारी चाहते हैं। यह कस्टम इवेंट्स को ट्रैक करता है, यूजर प्रोफाइल बनाता है, और फनल, कोहॉर्ट्स, A/B टेस्ट के परिणाम और सेशन रिप्ले को कवर करने वाले रियल-टाइम डैशबोर्ड प्रदान करता है — यह सब एक ही इंटरफ़ेस से।
अपने स्वयं के VPS पर डिप्लॉय करने से रॉ इवेंट डेटा पूरी तरह से आपके नियंत्रण में आ जाता है। इसमें प्रति-इवेंट कोई शुल्क नहीं है, कोई सैंपलिंग लिमिट नहीं है, और यूजर डेटा को बाहरी सेवाओं के माध्यम से रूट करने की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है। ClickHouse एनालिटिक्स बैकएंड को पावर देता है, जिससे आपके इवेंट वॉल्यूम बढ़ने पर भी डैशबोर्ड रिस्पॉन्सिव रहते हैं।
Key features of OpenPanel
Real-time dashboards
View live event streams and key product metrics instantly, with no lag between user actions and dashboard updates.
Funnel analysis
Define multi-step conversion funnels to identify exactly where users drop off in your product flows.
Session replay
Record and replay individual user sessions with built-in privacy controls to mask sensitive input fields.
Cohort and retention
Group users by shared behaviours or attributes and measure how engagement changes across time periods.
A/B testing
Track experiment variants directly in OpenPanel to measure conversion impact without external experimentation tools.
Cookieless tracking
Fingerprint-free, cookieless event tracking ensures your analytics remain GDPR-compliant, without the need for cookie consent banners.
Why run OpenPanel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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