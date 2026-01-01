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CNCF incubating platform for API mocking and contract testing across REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and AsyncAPI.
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What you can build with Microcks
Microcks ek open-source, cloud-native platform hai jo har bade protocol â€” REST/OpenAPI, GraphQL, gRPC, SOAP, aur AsyncAPI â€” par APIs ko mock aur test karne ke liye hai. Hand-written stubs maintain karne ke bajaye, teams apne existing API contracts import karti hain aur Microcks automatically realistic mocks generate karta hai jo real service behavior ko mirror karte hain, jisse backend teams ka wait kiye bina development tez hota hai.
Ek CNCF Incubating project ke roop mein, Microcks CI/CD integration ke liye banaya gaya hai aur DevOps pipelines mein naturally fit hota hai. Apne VPS par self-hosting aapko apne API test data par poora control deta hai, external SaaS dependencies ko khatam karta hai, aur aapko internal services ko mock karne deta hai jin tak cloud testing platforms kabhi nahi pahunch sakte.
Key features of Microcks
Multi-protocol API mocking
Mock REST, GraphQL, gRPC, SOAP, and AsyncAPI services from a single platform â€” no separate tools needed for each protocol.
Contract-driven testing
Import OpenAPI, AsyncAPI, Postman, or gRPC specs and automatically verify that your implementations conform to agreed contracts in CI/CD pipelines.
Dynamic response generation
Utilise templating and expressions in mock responses to generate realistic, varied data instead of static fixtures, thereby improving test coverage.
CI/CD pipeline integration
Native support for GitHub Actions, Jenkins, and Tekton enables you to run conformance tests automatically on every commit without manual intervention.
Postman collection import
Reuse your existing Postman collections as mock definitions and test suites, protecting the investment your team has already made in API documentation.
Why run Microcks on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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