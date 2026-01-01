Up to 69% off for Password Pusher

Deploy Password Pusher with one-click installation.

Open-source service for sharing passwords, files, and links through self-destructing URLs that expire by view count or time.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
599/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Password Pusher with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Password Pusher

64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599/mo
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Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
2,099
779/mo
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Renews at ₹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/mo
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Renews at ₹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
2,099
779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Password Pusher

Password Pusher is an open-source application that replaces the dangerous habit of emailing or messaging credentials in plain text. Instead of sending the secret directly, you generate a one-time URL that delivers the payload once and then deletes itself based on the number of views, the time elapsed, or both. Passwords, files, URLs, and QR codes are all supported, and every push can require an additional passphrase before it is revealed.

Self-hosting Password Pusher on your own VPS keeps every secret inside infrastructure you control — no third-party SaaS reads, logs, or retains your shared credentials, and the full audit trail stays on your server alongside the data.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Password Pusher

Self-Destructing Links

One-time URLs expire after a configured number of views or time window, thus ensuring secrets cannot be re-read or leaked from inboxes.

Passphrase Protection

Add a separate passphrase over and above the link so that just an intercepted URL isn't enough to reveal the secret.

Files and QR Codes

Push passwords, files, URLs, and QR codes through the same audited delivery flow with per-type expiration policies.

Complete Audit Logging

Track creation, retrieval, and viewer identity for every push, with optional accounts and two-factor authentication for the dashboard.

Custom Branding

White-label the UI with your own title, tagline, theme, and footer for internal teams or customer-facing deployments.

JSON API

Integrate password sharing into scripts, CI pipelines, or internal tools through the documented JSON API v2.

Why run Password Pusher on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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