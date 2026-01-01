Deploy Duplicati in one click installation.
Open-source backup client that creates encrypted, incremental backups to cloud storage and remote servers with a simple web interface.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Duplicati
Duplicati is a free, open-source backup client that encrypts data with AES-256 before sending incremental, deduplicated, and compressed backups to more than 20 storage backends â€” including Amazon S3, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Backblaze B2, and standard protocols like SFTP and WebDAV. Because everything is encrypted client-side, your data remains private even when stored on third-party cloud services.
A clean web interface makes it straightforward to configure backup jobs, set retention policies, verify backup integrity, and monitor scheduled runs. Block-level deduplication and compression keep storage costs low even for large data sets. Self-hosting Duplicati on a VPS gives you a reliable, always-on backup engine that runs scheduled jobs consistently without requiring a personal computer to be powered on.
Key features of Duplicati
AES-256 client-side encryption
Encrypts all data before it leaves your server, so backups on third-party cloud storage remain fully private.
20+ storage backends
Supports Amazon S3, Google Drive, OneDrive, Backblaze B2, Dropbox, SFTP, WebDAV, and many more destinations from a single interface.
Incremental and deduplicated
Only uploads changed blocks after the first backup run, significantly reducing storage usage and upload bandwidth for subsequent jobs.
Flexible timings
Configure automated backup windows with retention policies that automatically expire old restore points to manage storage costs.
Backup verification
Periodically tests backup integrity by restoring and comparing data, catching silent corruption before it becomes a recovery problem.
Why run Duplicati on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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