PicoShare is an open-source, minimalist file sharing service designed for a singular purpose: to let you upload a file and share a direct-download link. Unlike full-fledged cloud storage platforms, PicoShare comes without a folder hierarchy, multi-user accounts, or storage quotas â€” instead, it offers a single shared passphrase to secure the admin interface and a neat, public URL for every file you share. Links can be configured to expire after a specific time period or download count, and guest upload links enable external contributors to submit files to your server without needing an account.

When you self-host PicoShare on your VPS, it ensures that shared files are stored on your own infrastructure, eliminating any third-party platform between you and your recipients. Plus, you won't face any file rejections due to size limitations.