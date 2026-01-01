Semaphore is a modern open-source web interface for managing and running DevOps automation tools. It provides a clean dashboard for executing Ansible playbooks, Terraform plans, OpenTofu configurations, Bash scripts, and Pulumi stacks without requiring command-line access. Teams can manage inventories, credentials, and execution history through the browser while keeping full control over their infrastructure code.

Self-hosting Semaphore on your VPS centralizes all automation execution with audit trails, scheduled runs, and team access controls. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and an admin account created automatically on first launch with the credentials you configure during deployment.