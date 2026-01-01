Modern web UI for running Ansible playbooks, Terraform plans, Bash scripts, and Pulumi stacks.
Choose a VPS plan for Semaphore
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Semaphore
Semaphore is a modern open-source web interface for managing and running DevOps automation tools. It provides a clean dashboard for executing Ansible playbooks, Terraform plans, OpenTofu configurations, Bash scripts, and Pulumi stacks without requiring command-line access. Teams can manage inventories, credentials, and execution history through the browser while keeping full control over their infrastructure code.
Self-hosting Semaphore on your VPS centralizes all automation execution with audit trails, scheduled runs, and team access controls. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and an admin account created automatically on first launch with the credentials you configure during deployment.
Key features of Semaphore
Ansible playbook runner
Execute Ansible playbooks from a web UI with inventory management, variable injection, and real-time output streaming.
Multi-tool support
Terraform, OpenTofu, Pulumi, aur Bash scripts ko Ansible ke saath ek hi unified interface se chalayein.
Scheduled execution
Schedule automation runs with cron expressions and view execution history with detailed logs and status tracking.
Credential management
Store SSH keys, cloud provider credentials, and vault passwords securely with encrypted storage.
Team collaboration
Manage team access with project-level permissions so members can run authorized tasks without direct server access.
Git integration
Pull playbooks and automation code directly from Git repositories with branch and tag selection per task.
Why run Semaphore on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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