LibreBooking is a community-driven fork of Booked Scheduler that turns any web browser into a self-service reservation desk for rooms, vehicles, lab equipment, sports facilities, or any other shared resource. Calendar-style availability views, recurring bookings, approval workflows, and quotas let organisations replace spreadsheets and shared inboxes with a structured booking system.

Self-hosting LibreBooking on your own VPS keeps reservation data, member contact details, and usage history entirely under your control, with no per-user fees and no dependence on third-party SaaS calendars. The bundled MariaDB database persists every reservation, group, and accessory definition across restarts.