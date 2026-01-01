Deploy Crucix in one click installation.
OSINT intelligence platform aggregating 27 real-time global data sources into a unified 3D dashboard.
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What you can build with Crucix
Crucix is an OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) platform that consolidates data from 27 public sources — including NASA FIRMS satellite imagery, maritime AIS tracking, ACLED conflict data, FRED economic indicators, and social sentiment feeds — into a single real-time dashboard featuring a WebGL-powered 3D globe. Data refreshes automatically every 15 minutes, giving you continuous situational awareness without manual intervention.
The platform delivers multi-tier alerts (FLASH, PRIORITY, ROUTINE) via Telegram and Discord, LLM-generated trade ideas, and two-way bot commands for on-demand briefings. Self-hosting Crucix on your VPS keeps all API keys and intelligence archives on your own infrastructure, ensures uninterrupted data collection, and gives you full control over retention and access.
Key features of Crucix
27 OSINT Sources
Aggregates satellite, maritime, aviation, conflict, economic, and social sentiment data in parallel, with graceful degradation when any source is unavailable.
3D Globe Visualization
WebGL-powered globe overlays events geographically, making it easy to correlate incidents across regions at a glance.
Multi-Tier Alert System
Delivers FLASH, PRIORITY, and ROUTINE alerts via Telegram and Discord so critical developments reach you immediately.
LLM Intelligence Analysis
Integrates with Anthropic Claude, OpenAI, Google Gemini, and other providers to generate trade ideas and intelligent signal summaries from collected data.
Two-Way Bot Commands
Request on-demand status checks, trigger manual sweeps, and receive briefings directly through Telegram or Discord bot commands.
Why run Crucix on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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