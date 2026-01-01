Homarr is a sleek, open-source dashboard designed to provide you with a unified interface for all your self-hosted applications. Rather than bookmarking numerous service URLs, Homarr displays them as organized tiles featuring live status indicators, search functionality, and quick actions — all accessible from a single page.

Deploying Homarr on your dedicated VPS ensures your dashboard remains private, loads instantaneously on the local network, and can seamlessly integrate with Docker to auto-discover running containers and display their health in real time.