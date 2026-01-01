Deploy Speedtest Tracker in one click installation.
Self-hosted internet speed monitoring that runs automated tests on a schedule and stores historical performance data with charts.
Choose a VPS plan for Speedtest Tracker
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Speedtest Tracker
Speedtest Tracker automatically runs scheduled internet speed tests via Ookla and records download speeds, upload speeds, latency, and packet loss in a local SQLite database. Results are displayed in an intuitive web dashboard with historical charts and trend visualization, giving you a clear, continuous record of your connection quality over time.
Self-hosting means your performance data stays on your own infrastructure. You control the test schedule, retention policy, and alert thresholds â€” with no data shared with third-party analytics platforms.
Key features of Speedtest Tracker
Automated scheduling
Runs speed tests on a configurable schedule so you build a continuous performance record without any manual intervention.
Historical charts
Visualizes download speed, upload speed, latency, and packet loss over time so you can spot trends and identify recurring issues.
Performance alerts
Notifies you when speeds drop below thresholds you define, enabling proactive troubleshooting before issues impact users.
Lightweight SQLite backend
Stores all test results locally in SQLite with no external database required, keeping the deployment simple and self-contained.
ISP accountability
Maintains a timestamped record of actual connection performance that can be used to validate SLA compliance with your internet provider.
Why run Speedtest Tracker on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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