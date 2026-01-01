XWiki is an open-source enterprise wiki platform that goes beyond static documentation. Its structured page model organizes content into hierarchical spaces and pages, while a built-in scripting engine lets teams build dynamic dashboards and custom intranet applications directly on wiki pages. With over 900 extensions and a built-in App Within Minutes wizard, teams can turn XWiki into a tailored knowledge base, issue tracker, or project workspace without starting from scratch.

Self-hosting XWiki on your own VPS keeps all documentation, internal processes, and company knowledge under your direct control — no per-user fees, no vendor lock-in, and no data leaving your infrastructure. This template pairs XWiki with a PostgreSQL database for reliable, production-ready storage.