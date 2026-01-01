Logseq is a privacy-first open-source knowledge management and outlining platform — block-based notes, bidirectional links, daily journals, graph-style note relationships, and a queryable knowledge base, all written in Markdown or Org-mode files on disk. The Logseq Web App is a static SPA that runs entirely in your browser; this template self-hosts it so the JavaScript that powers your notes comes from infrastructure you control rather than a third party.

Notes are stored locally in your browser through the File System Access API, which means the data never touches the server hosting the SPA — perfect for "I trust my own CDN" workflows where the user wants the Logseq UI but does not want to depend on logseq.com or any cloud sync provider. Pair the deployment with the Logseq desktop app, git sync, or iCloud/OneDrive folder sync for cross-device access to the same note files.