InfluxDB 2 is a specially designed time series platform that manages ingestion, storage, querying, visualization, and alerting within a single application. Built on the TSM storage engine with the Flux query language, it offers high-throughput data ingestion and efficient compression, coupled with a modern web UI â€” thereby eliminating the need to integrate separate tools like Grafana or Kapacitor for basic observability workflows.

Self-hosting InfluxDB 2 on your own VPS eliminates per-datapoint pricing and data egress costs typically associated with managed cloud offerings. This provides predictable costs for IoT device fleets, infrastructure monitoring, and financial data pipelines, irrespective of ingestion volume, along with persistent storage for years of historical telemetry.