PinePods is an open-source podcast manager designed for families, teams, and individual listeners who prefer to keep their listening history private from third-party servers. It offers a refined web interface along with native Android, iOS, and desktop clients, ensuring all devices remain in sync without depending on commercial podcast platforms.

What truly sets PinePods apart is its top-notch multi-user model, coupled with built-in gpodder API support and PodcastIndex integration. Each user gets independent subscriptions, queue, and playback history, all while sharing a single backend. Self-hosting the server on your own VPS ensures your subscription list, listening habits, and downloaded episodes remain entirely private and free from advertising trackers.