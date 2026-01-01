Deploy Colanode with one-click installation.
Slack aur Notion ka local-first open-source vikalp jo chat, pages aur databases ko ek hi workspace mein jodta hai.
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What you can build with Colanode
Colanode is an all-in-one open-source collaboration workspace built around a local-first architecture. It combines real-time team chat, rich text pages and wikis, customizable databases with table, kanban, and calendar views, and file management — covering the same ground as Slack and Notion in a single tool you fully control.
Every change is saved to a local SQLite database first and synced to the server in the background, so the app stays responsive on flaky connections and continues to work offline. Concurrent edits on pages and database records are merged with CRDTs powered by Yjs, eliminating conflicts when teammates edit at the same time. Self-hosting keeps every message, document, and file on infrastructure you own without per-user fees.
Key features of Colanode
Local-first sync
Changes are written to a local SQLite database first and synced in the background, so the app stays fast offline and recovers automatically when the server reconnects.
Real-time team chat
Persistent channels and direct messages keep team conversations organized alongside your documents and project data in the same workspace.
Rich text pages
A block-based editor for documents, wikis, and notes — similar to Notion — with embeds, code blocks, and nested page hierarchies for structured knowledge.
Custom databases
Structure information with custom fields and switch between table, kanban, and calendar views, replacing the need for a separate project tracker or spreadsheet tool.
Conflict-free editing
CRDTs, powered by Yjs, enable multiple individuals to simultaneously edit the same page or record without overwriting changes or necessitating manual conflict resolution.
Why run Colanode on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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