Deploy Mage AI with one-click installation.
Modern data pipeline platform for building, running, and managing ETL workflows with Python, SQL, and R.
Choose a VPS plan for Mage AI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mage AI
Mage AI is a next-generation data pipeline platform that combines a notebook-style development environment with production-grade orchestration. Data engineers and analysts build ETL pipelines using Python, SQL, or R in an interactive editor, test them incrementally, then schedule and monitor them at scale. Integrations with PostgreSQL, MySQL, BigQuery, Snowflake, S3, and dozens of other sources and destinations cover most data stack configurations.
Self-hosting Mage AI on your VPS keeps sensitive production data within your own infrastructure, eliminates per-run cloud pricing, and gives teams a dedicated pipeline environment that scales with their workloads without vendor restrictions.
Key features of Mage AI
Notebook-Style Development
Build and test pipeline blocks interactively within a browser IDE, prior to promoting them to scheduled production runs.
Python, SQL & R सपोर्ट
Write transformation logic in the language your team already uses, mixing Python and SQL blocks in the same pipeline.
Built-In Orchestration
Schedule pipelines, define dependencies between tasks, and monitor runs from a unified orchestration dashboard.
Extensive Integrations
Connect to databases, data warehouses, cloud storage, and APIs with pre-built connectors covering most data stack tools.
Git Integration
Version-control pipeline code with native Git support for collaborative development and change tracking.
Why run Mage AI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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