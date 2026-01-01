Papermerge is an open-source document management system designed to convert physical paperwork into a searchable, well-organised digital archive. Simply upload PDFs or scanned images, and Papermerge then automatically extracts text using OCR, ensuring every invoice, contract, and receipt is instantly searchable by its content. With tag-based organisation, folder hierarchies, and custom metadata fields, you get granular control over how your documents are structured and retrieved. Its multi-user support with role-based permissions makes it ideal for small businesses and professional practices alike.

By self-hosting Papermerge on your own VPS, it ensures that sensitive financial records, legal documents, and personal files never leave your secure infrastructure. You not only avoid monthly cloud storage fees but also gain unlimited document capacity, the ability to enforce custom retention policies, and the flexibility to seamlessly integrate with existing workflows via Papermerge's REST API.