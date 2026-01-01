Deploy AnythingLLM in one click installation.
All-in-one AI workspace for chatting with documents, building agents, and deploying RAG-powered chatbots with any LLM provider.
Choose a VPS plan for AnythingLLM
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with AnythingLLM
AnythingLLM is the most popular open-source all-in-one AI application, with over 59,000 GitHub stars, designed to make document chat, RAG pipelines, and AI agents accessible to everyone without infrastructure expertise. It supports virtually every LLM provider — including OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and local models — so you can choose the model that best fits your budget, capability requirements, and privacy needs.
Self-hosting AnythingLLM ensures that your documents, embeddings, and conversation history remain entirely on your own infrastructure. Sensitive business data never reaches third-party AI services, and you eliminate per-user SaaS fees while gaining the freedom to swap providers, use local models, or mix and match across different workspaces as your requirements evolve.
Key features of AnythingLLM
Any LLM Provider
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, LM Studio, or local models without changing your workflow, so you're never locked into a single vendor or pricing model.
Document Chat with RAG
Upload PDFs, Word documents, URLs, and text files to create AI-powered knowledge bases that answer questions grounded in your actual content rather than general training data.
AI Agent Framework
Build agents that can search the web, execute code, and call external APIs through natural language, extending AI capabilities beyond simple question-and-answer interactions.
Multi-User Workspaces
Organize content into separate workspaces with role-based permissions, so teams can collaborate on shared knowledge bases while keeping projects and access controls distinct.
Privacy-First Design
All documents, embeddings, and conversations are stored locally on your server, ensuring sensitive business data never leaves your infrastructure regardless of which LLM provider you use.
Why run AnythingLLM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
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