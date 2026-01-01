Tianji is an open-source, comprehensive insight hub that integrates website analytics, uptime monitoring, and server status tracking under a single interface. Instead of managing disparate tools for each requirement, Tianji allows you to track visitor metrics, monitor the accessibility of your services, and report the health of your servers â€” all from a single dashboard with a unified notification system.

Designed for both teams and solo operators, Tianji supports multi-user access with role-based permissions and restricts new registrations by default, ensuring only invited users can join. An integrated OpenAPI provides programmatic access to all data. Self-hosting ensures your analytics and monitoring data remains on your own infrastructure, away from third-party platforms.