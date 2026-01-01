TeamMapper is an open-source mind mapping application that enables teams to create, share, and edit mindmaps together in real time over WebSockets. Developed as a successor to the discontinued mindmapp project, it focuses on collaboration without requiring user accounts â€” simply share a link with view-only or edit permissions and team members can join the session instantly.

Self-hosting TeamMapper on your own VPS ensures brainstorming sessions, project plans, and team knowledge remain entirely on infrastructure you control. By default, mindmaps are automatically deleted after 30 days for GDPR compliance, and the configurable retention window allows teams in regulated environments to fine-tune privacy behaviour to align with their own policies without relying on a third-party SaaS provider.