Deploy bolt.diy with one-click installation.
Open-source AI coding assistant that lets you prompt, run, and deploy full-stack apps from your browser.
Choose a VPS plan for bolt.diy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with bolt.diy
bolt.diy is an open-source fork of bolt.new that brings full-stack AI-assisted development to your own infrastructure. It combines a browser-based editor with an integrated runtime, letting you describe what you want to build in plain language and have an LLM generate, execute, and iterate on complete applications — frontend, backend, and configuration included.
Unlike cloud-based AI coding tools, self-hosting bolt.diy means your code, prompts, and API keys stay on your VPS. You connect the LLM providers you already use — OpenAI, Anthropic, Groq, Google Gemini, local Ollama models, and more — so you are never locked into a single vendor or subscription tier.
Key features of bolt.diy
Multi-provider LLM support
Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Groq, Google Gemini, Ollama, OpenRouter, xAI, and 15+ other providers from a single interface.
Full-stack code generation
Generate complete applications with working frontend, backend, and configuration files — not just code snippets.
In-browser execution
Run and preview generated code directly in the browser without leaving the interface or setting up a local dev environment.
Bring your own API keys
Use your existing provider credentials so you pay only for what you use, with no platform markup or subscription tier.
ओपन-सोर्स और सेल्फ-होस्टेड
All prompts, generated code, and credentials stay on your VPS — no data shared with a third-party SaaS platform.
Why run bolt.diy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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