Up to 69% off for Beszel

Deploy Beszel with one-click installation.

Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker container statistics, historical data, and configurable alerts for your infrastructure.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
599 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Beszel with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Beszel

64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹14,376 (regular price ₹39,576). Renews at ₹999/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹19,176 (regular price ₹50,376). Renews at ₹1,199/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹26,376 (regular price ₹83,976). Renews at ₹2,399/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹52,776 (regular price ₹148,776). Renews at ₹4,399/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹14,376 (regular price ₹39,576). Renews at ₹999/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹19,176 (regular price ₹50,376). Renews at ₹1,199/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹26,376 (regular price ₹83,976). Renews at ₹2,399/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₹52,776 (regular price ₹148,776). Renews at ₹4,399/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Beszel

Beszel is a lightweight server monitoring platform that provides comprehensive system visibility — CPU, memory, disk, network, temperature, GPU, S.M.A.R.T. disk health, and per-container Docker and Podman statistics — without the resource overhead of full observability stacks like Prometheus and Grafana. Built on PocketBase with a Go backend, it uses a hub-and-agent architecture: the hub hosts the web interface and stores historical data, while lightweight agents run on each monitored server to collect metrics.

Self-hosting Beszel gives you a monitoring hub that is independent of the servers it monitors, so infrastructure problems are visible even when individual systems are under stress. Configurable alerts notify you when CPU, memory, disk, bandwidth, or temperature thresholds are exceeded, and automatic backups to local disk or S3-compatible storage protect your historical performance data.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Beszel

Docker container metrics

Track CPU, memory, and network usage per container alongside host system metrics, giving you a unified view of both the host and its containerized workloads.

Hub-and-agent architecture

A single hub aggregates data from unlimited agents running on remote servers, making it easy to monitor your entire fleet from one dashboard.

Configurable alerting

Set thresholds for any monitored metric — CPU load, disk usage, temperature, bandwidth — and receive notifications before issues affect users.

Historical data retention

Performance history is stored in the hub's database, which facilitates long-term trend analysis and capacity planning that goes beyond what real-time dashboards alone can display.

GPU and S.M.A.R.T. monitoring

Monitor Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPU utilization along with S.M.A.R.T. disk health data to detect hardware degradation before it leads to failures.

Why run Beszel on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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