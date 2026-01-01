Deploy OpenSign in one click installation.
Free open-source DocuSign alternative for legally binding electronic document signing on your own infrastructure.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenSign
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenSign
OpenSign is a fully open-source alternative to DocuSign and Adobe Sign, built for organizations that need legally binding electronic signatures without locking sensitive contracts inside a third-party SaaS. It supports multi-signer workflows, reusable templates, in-person signing, contact directories, and PKI-based digital signing using your own PFX certificate, all wrapped in a clean drag-and-drop interface.
Self-hosting OpenSign on your VPS keeps every document, signature, and audit log on infrastructure you control. There are no per-envelope fees, no signer caps, and no risk of contract data leaving your environment, making it well-suited for legal, HR, and procurement teams with strict compliance requirements.
Key features of OpenSign
PKI digital signatures
Sign documents using a PFX or P12 certificate so each signature is cryptographically verifiable and tamper-evident in any PDF reader.
Reusable templates
Save regularly used contracts as templates with pre-defined signer roles and form fields to launch recurring workflows in seconds.
Multi-signer workflows
Route documents to multiple recipients in sequential or parallel order and track who has viewed, signed, or declined in real time.
Audit trail and certificate
Every action is logged with timestamps and IP addresses, producing the legally defensible completion certificate attached to each signed document.
In-person signing
Capture signatures on a shared device for face-to-face workflows like onboarding, NDAs, and waivers, without the email back-and-forth.
REST API and webhooks
Embed signing into existing apps using the documented REST API and trigger downstream systems with completion webhooks.
Why run OpenSign on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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