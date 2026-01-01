Krayin CRM is a free, open-source customer relationship management framework, built on Laravel and Vue.js. It provides sales teams with a comprehensive customer lifecycle workbench – right from lead capture and qualification, through pipeline tracking, quote generation, and post-sale activities – all without the burden of per-user licensing or vendor lock-in.

Self-hosting Krayin on your own VPS ensures that every lead, contact, email exchange, and revenue figure remains securely within infrastructure you control. This also empowers developers to extend the CRM through Laravel packages, custom attributes, and REST APIs, thereby perfectly aligning it with your team's actual sales methodology.