Deploy Vikunja with a one-click installation.
Self-hosted open-source task manager with list, Kanban, Gantt, and table views, along with team collaboration and CalDAV sync.
Choose a VPS plan for Vikunja
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Vikunja
Vikunja is a self-hosted task and project management application that supports multiple view modes including list, Kanban board, Gantt chart, and table. It provides hierarchical project nesting, task assignments, due dates, reminders, labels, and file attachments for complete task management in one tool.
Self-hosting Vikunja on a VPS keeps all your tasks and project data private with no per-user subscription fees. CalDAV sync brings tasks into calendar apps, a mobile-responsive interface works on any device, and team sharing with role-based permissions supports both personal and collaborative use.
Key features of Vikunja
Multiple view modes
Switch between list, Kanban board, Gantt timeline, and table views to work with tasks in the format you prefer.
Team collaboration
Share projects with teammates utilising role-based permissions for viewing, editing, and task assignment.
CalDAV sync
Sync tasks and due dates to any calendar app that supports CalDAV, including Apple Calendar and Thunderbird.
Reminders & notifications
Set task reminders with email or push notifications to stay on top of deadlines without checking the app manually.
Hierarchical projects
Organise work into nested projects and sub-projects to mirror complex team or organisational structures.
Why run Vikunja on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.