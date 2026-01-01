FreeCAD is a free and open-source parametric 3D CAD modeler used by engineers, product designers, and architects worldwide. Unlike mesh-based tools, FreeCAD works with precise constraint-based geometry so every dimension can be modified at any point without rebuilding a model from scratch. This template runs FreeCAD in a browser-accessible desktop via KasmVNC, turning any internet-connected device into a capable CAD workstation.

Self-hosting FreeCAD on your VPS means your engineering environment — including custom macros, part libraries, and project files — is always available from any device without managing software installations across multiple machines. Persistent volume storage keeps all your work intact across container updates and reboots.