Yaade is an open-source, self-hosted API development environment designed as a privacy-first alternative to cloud-based API clients. Unlike hosted tools that store your API collections and secrets on third-party servers, Yaade keeps all data on your own infrastructure â€” including credentials, tokens, and request history.

Teams can share API collections securely, manage multiple environments, run JavaScript scripts as cron jobs or via API, and import from OpenAPI or Postman. With built-in multi-user support, access tokens, OAuth2/OIDC authentication, and a file-based H2 database requiring no additional setup, Yaade is lightweight enough for a single developer yet capable enough for an entire engineering team.