dashdot is a lightweight, open-source server dashboard built for self-hosters who want a beautiful at-a-glance view of their VPS vitals. Unlike full monitoring stacks that require databases, agents, and complex configuration, dashdot runs as a single container — deploy it and your CPU load, RAM usage, storage capacity, and network throughput appear instantly with no setup.

The glassmorphic interface is designed to be pinned in a browser tab or displayed on a wall-mounted screen. Because it reads system metrics directly from the host, everything stays on your own infrastructure — no external telemetry, no accounts required, no data leaving your server.