pgBackWeb is an open-source PostgreSQL backup manager with a web interface for scheduling, running, and monitoring backup jobs across multiple databases and storage destinations. Unlike command-line tools that require shell scripting knowledge, pgBackWeb lets you configure schedules, retention policies, and storage destinations entirely through a browser.

Self-hosting pgBackWeb on your own VPS keeps your backup configuration and database credentials under your full control. All stored credentials are encrypted using a key you provide, and backups land in storage you own â€” whether that is local disk or S3-compatible object storage you configure.